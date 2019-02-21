Kerala Style Natholi Peera : A Must Try For Fish Lovers

Natholi (Anchovy)Peera
Ingredients
1.Natholi(Anchovy) : – ½ Kg
2.Coconut : – ½
3.Green Chilli- 10
4.Ginger – 3teaspoon ,crushed
5.Shallots- 20, sliced
6.Turmeric powder – ½ teaspoon
7.Red Chilli powder- ½ teaspoon
8.Fenugreek powder- ½ teaspoon
9.Salt- ½ teaspoon
10.Gamboge- 3 bulbs
11.Coconut oil- 2 tablespoon
Method
Put ingredients 2 to 9 in a fish pot and knead them well with clean hands. Add fish and mix well. Add enough water so that the ingredients will be immersed completely. When cooking is half done, remove the lid and cook in low flame. When the gravy is dried up, switch off the stove and add coconut oil.
