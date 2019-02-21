Kerala Style Natholi Peera : A Must Try For Fish Lovers

Natholi (Anchovy)Peera

Ingredients

1.Natholi(Anchovy) : – ½ Kg

2.Coconut : – ½

3.Green Chilli- 10

4.Ginger – 3teaspoon ,crushed

5.Shallots- 20, sliced

6.Turmeric powder – ½ teaspoon

7.Red Chilli powder- ½ teaspoon

8.Fenugreek powder- ½ teaspoon

9.Salt- ½ teaspoon

10.Gamboge- 3 bulbs

11.Coconut oil- 2 tablespoon

Method

Put ingredients 2 to 9 in a fish pot and knead them well with clean hands. Add fish and mix well. Add enough water so that the ingredients will be immersed completely. When cooking is half done, remove the lid and cook in low flame. When the gravy is dried up, switch off the stove and add coconut oil.