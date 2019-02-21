Lok Sabha polls crucial for BJP and India : Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah Thursday asserted that victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls was crucial not only for the party, but also for the country, as 55 years of Congress rule could not protect India. Addressing BJP ‘Shakti Kendra Pramukhs’ at nearby Devanahalli, he said intrusions into the country had been going on since 1970, but no one took any action. “After we came to power we brought NRC. Congress, JDS, Communists, Mamata and Rahul Baba don’t want to drive the intruders away.

They see them as vote banks. For us, they are not. They are a threat to the nation,” Shah said. Shah appealed to the people to pave the way for formation of the BJP-led government in 2019 and said that in five years, it would identify each intruder and drive them away.

In Assam alone, 40 lakh intruders had been identified, he added. Shah slammed the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ (grand alliance against BJP), calling it an unholy alliance devoid of any ethics or morality.

“Nobody knows who’s their prime ministerial candidate. Even Deve Gowda Ji wants to be Prime Minister. They don’t have any ideology or ethics. This grand alliance cannot take the nation forward, cannot protect India, cannot materialise the dream of youth and cannot make India Vishwa Guru,” Shah said.

He also took a dig at Congress president Rahul Gandhi for ‘misleading’ the farmers. Shah said the UPA government in 10 years rule waived farm loan once,benefiting only three crore farmers with a budgetary provision of Rs 53,000 crore The BJP government, on the other hand, brought in a scheme benefiting 13 crore to 15 crore farmers with a budgetary allocation of Rs 75,000 crore every year, he said.