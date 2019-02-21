Modi Govt decided to stop our share of water used to flow to Pakistan,says Nitin Gadkari

India on Thursday decided to stop its share of water from the eastern rivers to Pakistan. “Under the leadership of (Prime Minister Narendra Modi), our government has decided to stop our share of water which used to flow to Pakistan. We will divert water from eastern rivers and supply it to our people in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab,” Water Resources Minister Nitin Gadkari tweeted.

The decision follows the suicide bombing in Kashmir which killed 40 CRPF troopers and which was claimed by the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) outfit.