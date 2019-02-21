Latest NewsIndia

Modi Govt decided to stop our share of water used to flow to Pakistan,says Nitin Gadkari

Feb 21, 2019, 07:47 pm IST
Less than a minute

India on Thursday decided to stop its share of water from the eastern rivers to Pakistan. “Under the leadership of (Prime Minister Narendra Modi), our government has decided to stop our share of water which used to flow to Pakistan. We will divert water from eastern rivers and supply it to our people in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab,” Water Resources Minister Nitin Gadkari tweeted.

The decision follows the suicide bombing in Kashmir which killed 40 CRPF troopers and which was claimed by the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) outfit.

Tags

Related Articles

ramesh

“Is Kerala under the rule of ‘Hitler?” Chennithala asks

Nov 19, 2018, 08:26 pm IST

Kerala Floods : Here are some important hygiene tips for flood victims

Aug 20, 2018, 07:04 pm IST

Qatari military jets intercept UAE civil planes

Jan 15, 2018, 08:06 pm IST
National Herald tax case

High court asks Young Indian Pvt Ltd to deposit Rs 10 crore

Mar 20, 2018, 10:07 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close