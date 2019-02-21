Pakistan Prisoner Killed in Jaipur Jail and You Won’t Believe the Reason

Ever since the Pulwama attack, there is a growing discontent among Indians regarding Pakistan and their involvement in the attacks happening in India. A Pakistani prisoner is now reported to have been killed in jaipur jail but the incident has nothing to do with the recent turn of events in Jammu. In fact, he was killed in a brawl over an argument about raising TV Volume!

“A Pakistani prisoner, who has been in Jaipur jail since March 2011, was killed by four men in a barrack after they had arguments over television channel and volume,” said director general (prisons) NRK Reddy.

“Seven prisoners were watching television at about 1.45 p.m. when the argument broke out. Shakir Ullah was the only Pakistani among them,” said another prison official who didn’t want to be named.

Jaipur police commissioner Anand Srivastava said Ullah, 44, asked the inmates to lower the volume when four prisoners – Ajeet Jaat, Manoj Pratap Singh, Kulwinder Gurjar and Bhajan Meena – hit him with a marble slab on which the TV was kept. He died on the spot, he said.

The prisoner was lodged in the jail since 2011.