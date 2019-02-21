KeralaLatest News

Periya Twin Murder Case: Congress leader slams intellectuals

Feb 21, 2019, 06:17 pm IST
Senior Congress leader and former MLA P.C.Vishnunath has come forward criticizing the social activists and cultural activists on their silence on the twin murder. He in his Facebook account wrote a post which severely criticizes the intellectuals who came to support CPM on the murder of two Congress activists in Kasargod.

???????? ??????????? ?????????? ???????????? ?????????? ?????????? ??????????????? ??? ??????????? ???????????…

Gepostet von Pc vishnunadh am Mittwoch, 20. Februar 2019

