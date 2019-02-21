President Ram Nath Kovind approves Triple Talaq ordinance

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday approved the Triple Talaq ordinance, which means that the practice of instant triple talaq by Muslim men now becomes a penal offence.

ANi reported that Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Second Ordinance, 2019, inter alia, declares the practice of triple talaq to be void and illegal and it is now an offence punishable with imprisonment up to three years and fine.

“The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Second Ordinance, 2019, has been promulgated to give continued effect to the provisions brought in by the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Ordinance, 2019. This Ordinance, inter alia, declares the practice of triple talaq to be void and illegal and also to make it an offence punishable with imprisonment up to three years and fine,” said a statement by Union Law Ministry.

After President Kovind’s approval, the Triple Talaq ordinance will come into force for the third time in less than a year.

It is interesting to note that a bill which seeks to make the practise of triple talaq void and illegal is already pending in Rajya Sabha. The bill is set to lapse on June 3 after the dissolution of the present Lok Sabha.

The ordinance was approved by the Cabinet on February 19.

Meanwhile, the Congress had promised to abolish the Triple Talaq law if voted to power in Lok Sabha election 2019. “Main aap logon se vaada karti hoon, ki Congress ki sarkar ayegi 2019 mein aur hum iss Triple Talaq kanoon ko khaarij karenge. Yeh aap logon se vaada hai. (This is my promise to you all, if Congress is in power in 2019, we will abolish the Triple Talaq law. This is our vow to you),” Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev had said at AICC minority department national convention on February 7.