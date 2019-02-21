Pulwama Attack : Navjot Singh Sidhu banned from entering Mumbai film city

Navjot Singh Sidhu after his statement regarding the Pulwama attack has been under fire with the Indian media and now the politician has been banned from entering the Film City in Mumbai.

Reports revealed that following the absolute ban on Pakistani artists by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees, the body has decided that apart from stars from across the border, the Film City will also be closing its doors to the Punjab minister after his statement on Pulwama attack.

The former cricketer getting banned from filming inside its premises was earlier also ousted from The Kapil Sharma Show.

Subsequent to the Pulwama attack that took the lives of over 40 Indian soldiers, Sidhu had stated: “Wherever wars are fought and such things (like Pulwama attack) happen, dialogue also continues simultaneously. There is a need to find a permanent solution too. Such people (terrorists) have no religion, no country and no caste. When a snake bites, its anti-dote is also snake poison.”