Pulwama Terror Attack : Mahagathbandhan leaders don’t want stern action against Pakistan,says VHP

Senior VHP leader Surendra Jain Thursday claimed that the entire country wants revenge against the perpetrators of the Pulwama terror attack but leaders of ‘Mahagathbandhan’ don’t want “stern action” against Pakistan. Jain, who is the VHP international joint general secretary, also cautioned the Centre about Saudi Arabia, saying “its role in dealing with terror is not unquestionable”.

“We should teach such a lesson to Pakistan that it doesn’t forget in days to come. We think there should be a final and ultimate war against Pakistan,” he told reporters here. Hitting out at the opposition, Jain said when the country is united, the leaders of the “so called Mahagathbandhan” are opposing stern action against Pakistan and are calling for peace.

“Their real intentions can be understood from this,” he said. Asked to comment on Prime Minister Narendra Modi receiving Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman at the airport when that country has not named Pakistan while condemning the terror attacks, Jain said “We should not forget that the role of that country (Saudi Arabia) is not unquestionable when it comes to dealing with terror”.

The visit comes days after a suicide bomber belonging to the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) group killed 40 CRPF personnel in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. Terrorism and extremism are “common concerns” and Saudi Arabia will extend all cooperation to India and other countries in the region to deal with them, Saudi Crown Prince said on Wednesday after holding extensive talks with Modi.

The Congress had slammed the PM for receiving the Saudi Crown Prince at the airport and had asked whether according a grand welcome to “those who praised” Pakistan’s “anti-terror efforts” was the PM’s way of remembering the Pulwama attack martyrs.

On Kashmiris being allegedly attacked in various parts of the country after the Pulwama attack, Jain said when the entire country is angry over it, Kashmiri youths are making statements against the security forces which has not gone down well with the people of the country.

A Kashmiri shawl trader was beaten up by a mob in West Bengal’s Nadia district and one person has been arrested in this connection, police said Wednesday. A Kashmiri doctor, who has been living in the city for last 22 years, was also allegedly asked to leave the city by some youths.