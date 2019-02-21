Rafale Case: SC to consider listing of plea seeking review of its verdict

Supreme Court has said, it would consider the listing of pleas seeking review of its verdict in the Rafale case. The apex court on December 14 last year dismissed a clutch of PILs, including the one filed by former Union Ministers Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie and lawyer Prashant Bhushan. The court had said, there was no occasion to doubt the decision-making process of the Centre in the procurement of 36 Rafale jets from France.

On Bhushan’s plea seeking urgent listing of the petitions in the case, the bench headed by Chief Ranjan Gogoi said, the combination of the bench will have to be changed, which is very difficult. It however assured to do something.

Besides Bhushan, Sinha and Shourie had moved the Supreme Court on Monday seeking initiation of perjury proceedings against the central government officials for allegedly giving false or misleading information in the Rafale case.