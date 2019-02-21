Latest NewsInternational

Ram Gopal Varma Gives a Mouth Shutting Reply to Pak PM Imran Khan

Feb 21, 2019, 03:49 pm IST
The recent attack at Pulwama that killed 44 CRPF Jawans has further strained the relationship between India and Pakistan. Pakistan PM Imran Khan said the country would take stern action if India could bring evidences about the involvement of the country in the incident and sought dialogues to resolve Indo-Pakistan issues.

But there is a growing opinion in India that dialogues cannot fix this issue anymore and that India needs to give a befitting reply. Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma took a dig at Imran Khan’s approach and tweeted,

“Dear Prime Minister (Imran)…If problems can be resolved by dialogue…You wouldn’t have needed to marry 3 Times.” “Can you please educate us dumb Indians on how to have dialogue with a man rushing at you to explode tons of RDX on you,” he added.

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan had recently said on Tuesday that he is a puppet in the hands of the country’s armed forces.

