Latest NewsInternational

Russia warns US with new missiles

Feb 21, 2019, 08:15 pm IST
Less than a minute

Russia has warned the US against deploying new missiles in Europe, threatening to retaliate in kind by targeting Western capitals with his own new weaponry.

Delivering a state of the nation address, President Vladimir Putin said the US abandoned the 1987 arms control pact to free its hands to build new missiles and tried to shift the blame for the move on Russia. He, however, added that Russia still wants friendly relations with Washington and remains open to arms control talks.

Signed in 1987 by then US president Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces treaty banned ground-launched missiles with a range of between 500 and 5,500 kilometres.

Tags

Related Articles

These Pictures Were Clicked Just Before an Embarrassing Moment

Jun 2, 2018, 08:23 pm IST

Pak Army chief rebuffed claims of supporting Taliban in Ghazni

Aug 20, 2018, 04:12 pm IST
Congress Committee meeting

Leaders bring in new plans to pull down BJP in the Congress Conclave

Mar 17, 2018, 10:53 am IST

Myanmar-India border region hit by an earthquake

Jan 7, 2018, 02:54 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close