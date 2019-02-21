Saudi Says they are not Opposed to Banning Masood Azhar

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir said on Wednesday said that any terrorist or anyone who supports and finances terrorism must be proscribed by the United Nations. He thus rejected suggestions that Riyadh was opposed to India’s efforts to get JeM chief Masood Azhar banned by the global body.

ur policy on listing individuals is very clear, if someone is engaged in terrorism, if someone belongs to a terror organisation that is responsible for murdering people, if somebody finances terrorism…that person…ought to be punished and if you can’t capture that person, he or she has to be designated so that they can’t roam the world freely and when they are captured, they are brought to justice,” he told a national media.

He called for dialogue between New Delhi and Islamabad, saying, “Pakistan is an important country to Saudi Arabia and India is important to Saudi Arabia and so it pains us to see conflict between two countries we believe to be two friendly nations. We believe instability in this part of the world is a danger to rest.”