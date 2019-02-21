Stock Market: Sensex ends 142 points higher

The benchmark indices BSE Sensex rose 142 points led by pharma, metal, auto and banking stocks amid buying by foreign and domestic institutional investors.

The 30-share Sensex settled 142.09 points, or 0.40% higher at 35,898.35. The broader NSE Nifty gained 54.40 points, or 0.51%, to 10,789.85.

Tata Motors was the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying 2.94%. It was followed by Vedanta, Bajaj Finance, Sun Pharma, ONGC, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Auto, Tata Steel, RIL, HDFC duo, L&T and SBI, rising up to 2.78%. On the other hand, Yes Bank, Coal India, Infosys, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank, Axis Bank, ITC and TCS slipped up to 1.33%.