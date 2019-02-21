Latest NewsIndiaBusiness

Stock Market: Sensex ends 142 points higher

Feb 21, 2019, 06:49 pm IST
Less than a minute

The benchmark indices BSE Sensex rose 142 points led by pharma, metal, auto and banking stocks amid buying by foreign and domestic institutional investors.

The 30-share Sensex settled 142.09 points, or 0.40% higher at 35,898.35. The broader NSE Nifty gained 54.40 points, or 0.51%, to 10,789.85.

Tata Motors was the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying 2.94%. It was followed by Vedanta, Bajaj Finance, Sun Pharma, ONGC, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Auto, Tata Steel, RIL, HDFC duo, L&T and SBI, rising up to 2.78%. On the other hand, Yes Bank, Coal India, Infosys, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank, Axis Bank, ITC and TCS slipped up to 1.33%.

