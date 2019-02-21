Latest NewsIndia

Three security personnel injured in encounters with Naxals

Feb 21, 2019, 11:21 pm IST
Less than a minute
Naxals
Naxals killed in encounter

Three security personnel were injured in two separate encounters with Naxals in Bastar region of Chhattisgarh on Thursday, police said.

While a jawan of the CRPF’s commando unit CoBRA was injured in Bijapur district, two District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawans sustained injuries in Sukma district, police said.

In the first incident, the gun-battle broke out around 10 am in a forest along the border of Sukma and Bijapur districts adjoining Telangana, Sukma Superintendent of Police Jitendra Shukla told PTI.

The area is around 500 km from Raipur.

Personnel of the state police’s Special Task Force, DRG, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and its elite unit Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) were carrying out an anti-Naxal operation in the area, Shukla said.

A group of Naxals opened fire on one of the CoBRA teams but the rebels fled after a brief gun-battle that ensued, he added.

“Constable Bhola Kumar of the CoBRA 201st battalion sustained bullet injuries in his leg,” the SP said.

He was later admitted to a hospital in Raipur, police said.

Tags

Related Articles

Pakistan Cricketer’s Picture Removed From Stadium

Feb 18, 2019, 09:28 am IST

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev wants centre to resolve Ram Temple issue soon

Jan 27, 2019, 10:26 pm IST

BJP to Move Privilege Motion Against Rahul Gandhi

Jul 20, 2018, 04:18 pm IST

Some forces trying to mislead children of Kashmir : Rajnath Singh

Jun 7, 2018, 04:57 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close