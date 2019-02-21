‘Varma is now Adithya Varma’

‘Varma’, the Tamil remake of ‘Arjun Reddy’, directed by Bala and starring Dhruv Vikram was recently scrapped by producers E4 Entertainment as they were disappointed with the final output. The makers had informed that they will be reshooting the whole film with Dhruv as the lead but with a new director and supporting cast. The new version has been titled as ‘Adithya Varma’ and its first look was released.

The makers have signed Gireesaaya who helm the film. The latter is an erstwhile associate of Sandeep Vanga who had directed the original, ‘Arjun Reddy’. Bollywood actress Banita Sandhu of ‘October’ fame has been signed as the female lead. Priya Anand will be reprising the role played by Jia Sharma in the original.

Radhan, who composed for ‘Arjun Reddy’, will be handling the music department in the Tamil version as well. Veteran Ravi K Chandran will be cranking the camera.