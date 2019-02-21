Yamaha launches MT-09 in India : Price and Features

Yamaha has introduced the 2019 MT-09 at Rs 10.55 lakh. The new model features a new ‘Ice Fluo’ colour scheme that replaces ‘Night Fluo’ seen on the 2018 model. The 2019 model is pricier than the previous Yamaha MT-09.

The MT-09 was first launched in India in November 2017 at Rs 10.88 lakh. A reduction in CBU custom duties a few months later, in March 2018 saw the bike receive a massive price cut of Rs 1.3 lakh, taking the price down to Rs 9.5 lakh. However, according to a dealer, the increased dollar rate called for a price revision again, taking the price back up to Rs 10.4 lakh. The latest update has brought with it another revision in price, increasing it by Rs 15,000 to Rs 10.55 lakh.

While the bike continues to be available in three colour schemes, the grey and fluorescent yellow colour scheme (Night Fluo) has been replaced with a white and red combination (Ice Fluo). The MT-09 is the company’s sport-naked motorcycle that sits between in the MT-07 and MT-10 in foreign markets. It is powered by an 847cc, three-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that makes 115hp and 87.5Nm of torque.

In terms of competition, the Yamaha MT-09 goes up against the likes of the Triumph Street Triple S (Rs 9.19 lakh) and the Kawasaki Z900 (Rs 7.68 lakh, prices ex-showroom India).