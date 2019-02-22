KeralaLatest News

Alphons Kannanthanam Files Police Complaint Against Insult Through Social Media

Feb 22, 2019, 02:54 pm IST
Union Minister Alphons Kannanthanam Thursday has filed a police complaint on the insult he received through social media over a photo of him standing near the coffin of martyred CRPF Jawan Vasanth Kumar killed in the Pulwama attack.

Kannanthanam says it was “unethical” and “illegal” to make a false campaign against him in connection with his visit to the slain soldier,to pay last respects. He has submitted the complaint to DGP Loknath Behera. The petition, submitted through the advocate, also urged the police to take stringent action against those responsible.

Many netizens said Kannanthanam’s photo was a selfie and accused him of using the tragic incident as an opportunity for self-promotion. Minister clarified that it was not a selfie and that it was put on the FB page by his media secretary.

