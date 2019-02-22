KeralaLatest News

Anti-national posters; Two students arrested at Malappuram

Feb 22, 2019, 05:28 pm IST
Two students of the Malappuram government college have been arrested on a sedition charge.

The duo had pasted posters inside the campus seeking sovereignty for Kashmir and Manipur. The principal noticed the posters and filed a police complaint. Following this, the two were arrested for pasting posters and campaigning against national integrity.

The police have imposed section 124 (A) of IPC, (Sedition). The campaigning was on behalf of a student’s organization named Radical Student’s Forum.

Meanwhile, the arrested students said they were campaigning against Sangh Parivar extremism in Kashmir. The police are investigating if the students students were acting under the influence of any person or organisation.

