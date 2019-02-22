Latest NewsIndia

Assault on Kashmiris: Supreme Court directs to act promptly

Feb 22, 2019, 10:14 pm IST
Less than a minute

Supreme Court Supreme Court today issued a notice to Centre and 11 states, on a plea seeking direction to protect Kashmiris in the aftermath of Pulwama terror attack.

The apex court directed chief secretaries, DGPs of 11 states, Delhi Police chief to take prompt action in cases of assault on Kashmiris and other minorities. The court also said that nodal officers, appointed to deal with mob lynching cases, will now deal with cases of assault on Kashmiri students post Pulwama attack.

The bench led by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi heard the PIL today, on protecting Kashmiris after the Pulwama attack.

Tags

Related Articles

Jammu Kashmir

GUNFIGHT IN JAMMU KASHMIR; BREAKING NEWS

May 5, 2018, 08:11 am IST
Angelina-Jolie

Here are some unknown secrets about Angelina Jolie

Jun 11, 2018, 10:38 pm IST

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s exclusive offer to the people of Iran

Jun 11, 2018, 12:50 pm IST

Train derails in UP: 23 lost lives

Aug 20, 2017, 06:47 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close