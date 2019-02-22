Assault on Kashmiris: Supreme Court directs to act promptly

Supreme Court Supreme Court today issued a notice to Centre and 11 states, on a plea seeking direction to protect Kashmiris in the aftermath of Pulwama terror attack.

The apex court directed chief secretaries, DGPs of 11 states, Delhi Police chief to take prompt action in cases of assault on Kashmiris and other minorities. The court also said that nodal officers, appointed to deal with mob lynching cases, will now deal with cases of assault on Kashmiri students post Pulwama attack.

The bench led by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi heard the PIL today, on protecting Kashmiris after the Pulwama attack.