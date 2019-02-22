Latest NewsAutomobile

Avan launches Xero+ electric scooter in India : Price and Features

Feb 22, 2019, 08:44 pm IST
Avan Motors showcased the Xero+, an electric scooter in September 2018 in India, now the company has now announced the prices for the same. The Avan Xero++ is priced at Rs 47,000 ex-showroom India.

The Xero+ is available in two battery packs with a charging time of 2-4 hours. The single battery pack offers a range of 60 kilometres whereas the twin battery pack offers a range of 110 kilometres per charge. The battery packs are detachable and can be charged in regular household power sockets. The electric scooter is capable of doing a top speed of 45 km/hr.

Mechanically the Xero+ is equipped with a disc brake in the front and a drum brake setup at the back. The max load the Xero+ can take is 150kgs.

The manufacturer will offer an extended warranty along with an initial spare parts tool kit with the first batch of its scooters being sold. Avan Motors will also provide after-sales services to the customers as well as Road Side Assistance (RSA).

