Election Commission has filed a complaint with the Delhi Police on Friday asking it to investigate fake news about online voting rights to NRIs in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

In its complaint, the Commission said, its logo was used on social media to mislead the people. The poll body added that such fake news is violative of the Indian Penal Code and causing confusion among the public.

The ECI has already clarified that no such facility has been extended to NRIs.