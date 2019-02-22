Ford launches new version Endeavour in India : Price and Features

Ford has launched the facelifted Endeavour in India, starting at a price of Rs 28.19 lakh, with only two trim levels. The Titanium and Titanium+ trims continue to soldier on, while the entry-level Trend variant has been taken off the shelves.

The 2019 SUV will continue to use the same 2.2-litre and a 3.2-litre diesel engine options as before. The smaller 2.2-litre motor is strapped to the Titanium variant and churns out 158 PS of power and 385 Nm of torque. Additionally, the Titanium trim also gets an option of a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission.

The Titanium+ on the other hand gets the 3.2-litre powerplant that churns out 197 PS and 470 Nm and is mated to only a six-speed automatic gearbox, powering all four wheels unlike the Titanium’s 4×2 configuration.

In terms of updates, the SUV gets a new triple-slat grille, black bezels around the fog lamps, LED DRLs and HID headlamps. The car also gets a set of new 18-inch two-tone rims. Changes to the exterior also include a virtual pedal to open up the boot of the car.

The interior too gets a revamp with a new black and beige dashboard. keyless entry and a start-stop button.

Prices for the 2019 Ford Endeavour start at Rs 28.19 lakh for the 2.2 Titanium MT 4×2, Rs 30.60 lakh for the Titanium AT 4×2 and the top trim — Titanium+ AT 4×4 — priced at Rs 32.97 lakh.