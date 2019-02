In Forex market, the Indian Rupee inched up 2 paise to 71.22 against the United States dollar in early trade on Friday amid a dip in crude oil prices and fresh foreign fund inflows.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange market, the Indian Rupee opened almost flat at 71.23 and stayed in a narrow range.

The Rupee had skidded by 13 paise to close at 71.24 against the US dollar on Thursday.