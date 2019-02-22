Latest NewsIndiaBusiness

Gold & Silver Rates: Gold price falls down

Feb 22, 2019, 06:55 pm IST
Less than a minute

Gold prices Friday fell by Rs 330 to Rs 34,500 per 10 gram at the bullion market. The reason behind this is the weak demand from jewellers. Silver also followed suit and weakened by Rs 300 to Rs 41,360 per kg, owing to reduced offtake by industrial units and coin makers.

Globally, gold traded lower at USD 1,325.24 an ounce and silver was trading down at USD 15.80 an ounce in New York.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purities declined by Rs 330 each to Rs 34,500 and Rs 34,350 per 10 gram, respectively. Sovereign gold, however, remained flat at Rs 26,600 per piece of 8 gram.

In tandem with gold, silver ready declined by Rs 300 to Rs 41,360 per kg and weekly-based delivery by Rs 343 to Rs 40,158 per kg. Similarly, silver coins due to weak demand declined by Rs 1,000 at Rs 82,000 for buying and Rs 83,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

Tags

Related Articles

AIIMS Result 2017 For MBBS Entrance Exam Expected Today

Jun 14, 2017, 03:38 pm IST
aishwarya-rai-bachchan-rejected-these-two-iconic-films-of-bollywood-for-this-reason

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Rejected These Two Iconic Films Of Bollywood For This Reason

Mar 20, 2018, 09:32 am IST

Tax levied for the health of the citizens, reduction in the consumption

Oct 23, 2017, 02:30 pm IST
YESNT

This Petition to Change ‘No’ to ‘Yesn’t’ is Going Viral

May 20, 2018, 10:01 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close