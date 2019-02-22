Government denies Jamia Milia’s request to confer honorary doctorate on Shah Rukh Khan

The HRD ministry has turned down a request by Jamia Millia Islamia to confer an honorary doctorate degree on Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, saying the actor has already received one from a different university, according to an RTI response.

Shah Rukh Khan, who is a former student of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), had given his consent to the proposal of an honorary degree from the varsity following which a request for the same was sent to human resource development (HRD) ministry last year by Jamia for approval. JMI wrote to HRD for conferring an honorary degree to Shah Rukh Khan. The HRD did not agree as he has already been conferred the degree by Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANNU) in 2016

The actor was a master’s student of JMI’s mass communication research centre, but he could not appear for his final year exam due to the shortage of attendance.