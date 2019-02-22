Govt to give Rs 48,239 crore to public sector banks

The government has approved recapitalisation of Rs 48,239 crore in 12 public sector banks in this fiscal to help them maintain regulatory capital requirements and finance growth plans.

The government will infuse over 9,000 crore rupees in Corporation Bank and 6896 crore rupees in Allahabad Bank. They are better-performing banks currently under the Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) supervision of the RBI. Besides, 4638 crore rupees will be provided Bank of India and 205 crore rupees to Bank of Maharashtra. These banks have recently come out of the regulatory supervisory framework PCA of the RBI.

Punjab National Bank will get over 5,900 crore rupees, Union Bank of India 4,112 crore rupees, Andhra Bank 3,256 crore and Syndicate Bank will get over 1,600 crore rupees.

The government will also pump in 12,535 crore rupees in Central Bank of India, United Bank, UCO Bank and Indian Overseas Bank.