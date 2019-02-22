ISL: Mumbai City FC thrashed ATK 3-1

In Indian Super League (ISL) Football, Mumbai City FC defeated ATK 3-1, in today’s match at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. Modou Sougou scored a hat-trick for Mumbai City FC while Andre Bikey pulled one back for ATK.

The win also helped the visitors confirm a berth at the playoffs. The win takes Mumbai to the third spot on the table with 30 points while ATK remains sixth.

Sougou opened the scoring in the 26th minute after he ran past two defenders and struck a first-time volley into the bottom corner. The second goal came in the 39th minute as Sougou slotted past the ATK goalie after receiving an inch-perfect cross from Arnold Issoko.

Sougou completed his hat-trick after receiving a wonderful through ball by Paulo Machado. Andre Bikey, however, found the net in the 67th minute, as he scored the only goal for the hosts.