It is better to dismiss Behra and make a robot DGP

Feb 22, 2019, 04:15 pm IST
Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said that it is better to dismiss Loknath Behra from the DGP post and a robot must be placed in his place. In Periya twin murder case the police are operating under the guidance of CPM. The police is arresting people according to the list given by the CPM leaders. If the Kerala police is working like this, it is better to dismiss the whole police team.

Chief Minister Pinarayi may be feeling guilty, that is why he did not visit the houses of the youth Congress workers who were killed by CPM activists, Chennithala added.

