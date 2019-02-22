J&K : Two terrorists killed in Sopore encounter, arms recovered

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday, the Jammu and Kashmir police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Warpora area of Sopore, in north Kashmir, acting on specific information about the presence of militants there, police said.

The terrorists fired at the search party, leading to a gunfight. Two terrorists have been killed, a police official said, adding the operation was going on. The identity of the militants was yet to be ascertained.

Restrictions have also been imposed in the town to maintain law and order. Earlier on Monday, security forces had gunned down the mastermind of the Pulwama terror attack along with two other terrorists of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in a fierce encounter in which a major and four other security personnel were also killed.

The encounter took place a week after 40 CRPF jawans lost their lives when a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist carried out an attack on the convoy of the security forces in Pulwama on February 14.