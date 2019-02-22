KeralaLatest News

Kerala C.M Will Not Visit the Houses of Sarath Lal and Kripesh

Feb 22, 2019, 10:50 am IST
Kasargode: It was reported initially that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan would visit the houses of the Congress workers Sarath Lal and Kripesh who were murdered at Kasargode.

Earlier, CM had expressed interest to visit their houses but later he changed his mind. CPI(M) district leadership had earlier established contact with Kasargode DCC to arrange the visit of the CM, despite the concern among CPI(M) local leaders whether there would be protest against C.M.

It is known that Police too was not supportive of C.M visiting the houses of Kripesh and Sarath Lal.

