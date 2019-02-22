Kerala govt creating hurdles in Modi govt’s projects,says Amit Shah

Ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2019, BJP president Amit Shah will hold Shakti Kendra Sammelan and Lok Sabha Committee meetings in Tamil Nadu and Kerala on Friday.

He will also hold a meeting with teams of 18 Lok Sabha constituencies at a college in Madurai, thereafter the BJP president will address three Shakti Kendra Sammelans.

Shah arrived in Palakkad, where he will address a rally after meeting party office-bearers.

Kerala govt creating hurdles for state development projects brought by Modi govt. They do this because they fear that Modi’s popularity will grow. Let Pinarayi govt tell for which project it has not been given money. Kerala govt has not given list of farmers for whom Modi govt is ready to give Rs 6,000 income.