Pakistan govt takes control of Jaish-e-Mohammed headquarters

The Pakistan government on Friday took over the administrative control of the headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), the terror outfit which claimed responsibility for the deadly Pulwama suicide attack that killed 40 CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir.

The move came a day after the powerful UN Security Council comprising 15 nations, including Pakistan’s key ally China, named Jaish in a statement condemning in the ‘strongest terms’ the ‘heinous and cowardly’ terror attack perpetrated by Pakistan-based JeM in Pulwama and stressed on the need to hold organisers and financiers of such ‘reprehensible acts’ accountable and bring them to justice.

The Punjab government has taken over the control of the JeM headquarters in Bahawalpur, about 400 km from Lahore, Pakistan’s Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said.

‘The government of Punjab has taken over the control of a campus comprising Madressatul Sabir and Jama-e-Masjid Subhanallah in Bahawalpur, allegedly the headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammed, and appointed an administrator to manage its affairs,’ the minister said.