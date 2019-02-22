Periya Twin Murder Case:  ‘Henious’, Justice will be served, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condemned the twin murders at Periya in Kasargod and termed it as ‘heinous’. The murders which have blemished both the LDF and the CPM cannot be justified at all, the chief minister said after laying the foundation stone for the CPM district committee office in Kasargod.

Pinarayi said, “There is no need for the party to take over a wrong thing. CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s response is a proof on how the CPM looks at such incidents. The police has been directed to take strict action. There are so many things that happened after the murder. The congress goons unleashed violence as if they had obtained license for it. Nobody responded for it.”

In the meanwhile, youth congress activists showed black flags to the chief minister. They showed the flags when the chief minister was going to Kanhangad after laying the foundation stone for the CPM office in Kasargod. The police later removed them from the spot.