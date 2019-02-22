President announces to close border

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has announced that he is closing the border with Brazil from tomorrow until further notice. Nicolas Maduro is also threatened to close the Colombian border in a bid to block the entry of humanitarian aid that he says is politically motivated.

Venezuela´s opposition led by National Assembly president Juan Guaidó whom the US and some 50 other countries recognize as the legitimate president is planning to bring food and medicine across the Colombian border at four crossing points.

The political crisis began in Venezuela in January when on 24th January, Guaido, marched against Maduro and announced himself as interim president.