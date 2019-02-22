Pulwama Attack : No cricket matches should be played with Pakistan,says Rajnath Singh

In an exclusive to Republic TV, Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that there should not be any cricket matches between India and Pakistan. However, he also added that the final call will be taken by the board members. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on the other hand, is set to take a call on how to approach the India-Pakistan World Cup match that is to be played in Manchester on June 16. While fans and some former cricketers like Sourav Ganguly have called for India to cut all sporting ties with Pakistan, others like former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar.

Responding to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s address after Pulwama attack, Rajnath Singh said that there is no point of talking about the person who either condemned the dastardly attack nor offered condolences to the soldiers who were killed in the incident. He further added that Pakistan has given birth to terrorism and the time for talks with the latter is over.

On the issue of banning Pakistani artists in India, Rajnath Singh said that he supports the move and doesn’t expect anything from Pakistan. On one question, Rajnath Singh said, “People know, the government under PM Modi, is one that has firm convictions and does what it says. The citizens have faith in the PM.”