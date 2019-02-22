Pulwama Attack : Two alleged Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists arrested

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday said it had arrested two suspected terrorists belonging to the Jaish-e-Mohammed group from Deoband in Saharanpur district, PTI reported. The two suspects were allegedly involved in recruiting members for the militant group.

State police chief OP Singh said a team of the Anti-Terrorism Squad had raided the module at a hostel in Deoband on Thursday night based on intelligence inputs, Hindustan Times reported.

The two suspects, in their early twenties, are from Jammu and Kashmir, Singh said. One of them, Shahnawaz Ahmed Teli from Kulgam, is an alleged “grenade expert”, Singh said. The other person, Aquib Ahmad Malik, is from Pulwama.

The police also recovered two weapons and live cartridges from the suspects. Video clips and messages found in their phones have been sent for forensic examination, Singh said.

“We will seek transit remand and investigate when they came here from Kashmir and who is funding them and what was their target,” Singh said. “We are in touch with Jammu and Kashmir Police.”

The Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed had claimed responsibility for a terror attack in Pulwama on February 14. Forty jawans of the Central Reserve Police Force were killed in the attack, leading to renewed tension between India and Pakistan.