Pulwama Terror Attack : Gujarat Factory makes ‘Pakistan Murdabad’ tiles to use in public toilets ; Watch Video

A ceramic factory in Morbi district of Gujarat has started manufacturing tiles with the inscription ‘Pakistan Murdabad’, reported ANI.

The tiles feature Pakistan’s national flag in the background and are inscribed with ‘Pakistan Murdabad’. As per the report, the tiles will be used for the construction of public toilets in protest against Pakistan supporting terrorist groups.

The factory owner Suresh Kasundra said, “We are doing it to register our protest against Pakistan. We will increase the production of tiles with demand. Now, these tiles will be used in public toilets of Morbi. But, if we get demand from the other places then we will provide it to them for free as well.”

One of the factory workers said that they started this initiative to show Pakistan its status and added that when people will urinate on these tiles, they will get to know their status.

Nearly 40 CRPF personnel were killed when their convoy was rammed by an explosive-laden SUV by a suicide bomber of Pakistan-based and backed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district. The jawans were travelling to Srinagar from Jammu when the attack happened.

India launched a scathing attack on Pakistan for Pulwama attack in the International Court of Justice and accused the country of engaging in “state-sponsorship of terrorism by including and allowing its territory to train, arm, finance, and launch terror attack against its neighbours.”