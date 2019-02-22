KeralaLatest News

“Sarath Lal was used by Congress For Criminal Activities” K V Kunjiraman Insults Sarath Lal

Feb 22, 2019, 10:04 am IST
Less than a minute

Earlier, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala had alleged that Uduma MLA K Kunhiraman and former MLA K V Kunhiraman were involved in the Periya double murder. K V Kunhiraman had reportedly visited the house of the accused CPI(M) local leader Peethambaran and promised his family of all legal and financial assistance. Now a day later, Kunhiraman has made a statement that is insulting to Sarath Lal the Congress worker who was murdered.

He said Sarath Lal was someone used by Congress for Criminal activities. “Kalliyode is a place with Congress workers of the criminal mentality. They are quite determined to deny any other political party a chance to work there. Sarath lal was a criminal involved in many cases, lead many attacks, openly destroyed many campaign boards of CPI(M). Congress protects him for doing criminal activities” he said.

