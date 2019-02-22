Stock Market: Sensex falls 27 points

Sensex and Nifty closed almost flat on Friday. Amid mixed cues from global stocks, Sensex at the Bombay Stock Exchange fell 27 points to end at 35,871. However, the Nifty at the National Stock Exchange added two points to settle at 10,792.

Kotak Bank was the biggest loser in the Sensex pack, falling 3.71%, followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, PowerGrid, IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, HDFC and ITC.

On the other hand, Yes Bank was the top gainer, sporting 3.23%. Other winners were Vedanta, Tata Motors, NTPC, M&M, Maruti, ONGC and Hero MotorCorp, rising up to 2.86 per cent.