Latest NewsIndia

This is What Ajay Devgan Said About Pulwama Terror Attack

Feb 22, 2019, 04:19 pm IST
Less than a minute

In the wake of the Pulwama terror attack, the makers of Total Dhamaal decided to not release the film in Pakistan. The team also has decided to donate Rs 50 lakh to the families of the CRPF soldiers who lost their lives in Pulwama attack. There are lots of talks regarding the response India needs to give to Pakistan and Ajay Devgan said Government knows well what to do in this situation.

“We don’t need to tell the government what to do, they are doing whatever they can. We are in support of our army and the government. Whatever steps they take, we are with them.”

“Everything should be done. It’s not that war is the only solution. You have to arm-twist, you have to talk, you have to do everything, whatever needs to be done should be done to stop terrorism forever,” he added.

Tags

Related Articles

Fake Currency Of Rs. 2000 Seized

Oct 14, 2018, 06:14 am IST

Triple Talaq law will be abolished if we come to power : Congress

Feb 7, 2019, 03:21 pm IST
Petrol

Petrol pumps called for 24 hours strike at Kerala tomorrow

May 13, 2017, 01:44 pm IST
Salman khan found guilty

Breaking News..!! Salman Khan Found Guilty

Apr 5, 2018, 11:41 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close