This is What Ajay Devgan Said About Pulwama Terror Attack

In the wake of the Pulwama terror attack, the makers of Total Dhamaal decided to not release the film in Pakistan. The team also has decided to donate Rs 50 lakh to the families of the CRPF soldiers who lost their lives in Pulwama attack. There are lots of talks regarding the response India needs to give to Pakistan and Ajay Devgan said Government knows well what to do in this situation.

“We don’t need to tell the government what to do, they are doing whatever they can. We are in support of our army and the government. Whatever steps they take, we are with them.”

“Everything should be done. It’s not that war is the only solution. You have to arm-twist, you have to talk, you have to do everything, whatever needs to be done should be done to stop terrorism forever,” he added.