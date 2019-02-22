This is What Pakistan’s Top Security Body Said About Pulwama Attack

On 14 February 2019, a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethpora (near Awantipora) in the Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir, India. The attack resulted in the deaths of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)[a] personnel.

India has criticised Pakistan for providing safe havens to terrorists in Pakistan and Pakistan’s top security body Thursday said the country was “not involved in any way” in the Pulwama “incident”, which was “conceived, planned and executed indigenously” as Prime Minister Imran Khan authorised the military to respond “decisively” to any Indian misadventure.

“This is a new Pakistan and we are determined to demonstrate to our people that the State is capable of protecting them and believes that monopoly of violence stays with State,” said a statement issued after the meeting, according to the Radio Pakistan. “The incident was conceived, planned and executed indigenously,” the statement said, referring the Pulwama terror attack as just an “incident.”

Days after the terror strike by JeM, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said security forces have been given free hand to avenge the dastardly act.