UN Security Council Condemns Jaish-e-Mohammed. Guess What China Said

Feb 22, 2019, 08:37 am IST
In a strong show of international solidarity and support for India, the United Nations Security Council comprising 15 nations, including China, on Thursday condemned in the “strongest terms” the “heinous and cowardly” terror attack by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed in J&K’s Pulwama.

The statement says the UN Security Council condemns “in the strongest terms the heinous and cowardly suicide bombing in Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in over 40 Indian paramilitary forces dead and dozens wounded on February 14, 2019, for which Jaish-e-Mohammed has claimed responsibility

Signalling a clear shift, China Thursday signed off on a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) statement that “condemned in the strongest terms” the Pulwama terror attack. The statement is significant because China has single-handedly blocked the listing of JeM chief Masood Azhar as a “global terrorist” at the UN Security Council Resolution 1267 sanctions committee for the last 10 years.

