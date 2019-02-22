Under-19 Cricket: India beat South Africa by nine wickets

India’s under-19 team posted a convincing nine-wicket win over South Africa in the ‘Youth’ Test in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

The visiting team fared poorly in the second innings, being dismissed for 167 in 66 overs with off-spinner Shokeen (3 for 52) and left-arm spinner Suthar (3 for 44) doing most of the damage. South Africa was dismissed for 197 in the first innings.

The second ‘Test’ starts in Thiruvananthapuram on February 26.

Brief scores:

South Africa under-19: 197 and 167 all out in 66 overs (Bonga Makhakha 74, Andile Mokgakne 30; Hrithik Shokeen 3/52, Manav Suthar 3/44) India under-19: 330 all out in 92.3 overs (Divyansh Saxena 122, Suraj Ahuja 57; Bryce Parsons 6/77) and 37/1 in 7.5 Overs (V Nayanar 19; L Ntanzi 1/15).