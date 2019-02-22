US to keep 200 troops in Syria as ‘peacekeeping group’

The US government will keep 200 US troops in Syria to act as a small peacekeeping group. This was announced by the White House that the decision was taken after Trump spoke with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan over the phone.

In December last year, Trump abruptly declared victory against the Islamic State (ISIS) in Iraq and Syria and announced that more than 2,000 US troops in Syria would be withdrawn immediately. The administration has since changed its timeline and said that it will seek a withdrawal of most troops by the end of April.