We are not preparing for war, but you are sending threats: Pakistan Army

A day after Prime Minister Imran Khan authorised the military to respond “decisively” to any aggression by India, Pakistan Army’s Major General Asif Ghafoor on Friday said that Islamabad is not preparing for war, but it was India that is sending threats.

Ghafoor further said that Pakistan has the right to retaliate if its national sovereignty is at stake, adding, “Hope you don’t mess with us.”

“We are not preparing for war. It’s you (India) who is sending war threats. We are not preparing for initiating a war but we have a right to respond to the war threats from your side,” news agency quoted Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations, Major General Asif Ghafoor, as saying at a press briefing..

He also reportedly said that the ‘battle-hardened’ Pakistani army would retaliate in case of any threat.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday chaired the National Security Council meeting in which he authorised the military to respond “decisively” to any aggression by India.