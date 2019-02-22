KeralaLatest News

Youth Congress initiates ‘Vazhapindi Challenge’ against Pinarayi Vijayan

Feb 22, 2019, 05:22 pm IST
The Youth Congress has initiated a new protest against Pinarayi Vijayan.  A former state general secretary of the organization John Daniel on his Facebook page has given a call to his fellow workers to follow this.

The youth congress earlier made a protest in front of Kerala Sahithya Academy in Thrissur by presenting ‘Vazhapindi'(stem of a banana tree). This was a protest against the cultural activists and intellectuals who are continuing their silence in the murder of two youth congress workers in Periya. Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has severely criticized this.  Congress MLA V.T.Balram also criticized Chief Minister for this.

