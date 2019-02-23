1 killed, 2 injured in explosion

A powerful explosion on the outskirts of Nepal’s capital Kathmandu has killed at least one person and left two others injured. The incident occurred outside the headquarters of Ncell, a telecommunications company mostly owned by Malaysia-based Axiata Group Berhad.

A loud explosion was heard at around 7:55 PM at Nakku in Lalitpur, located in the south-central part of Kathmandu.

A 49-year-old man was killed while two others were injured in the incident which is being probed. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. Police have detained six persons in connection with the blast.