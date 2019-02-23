Latest NewsInternational

1 killed, 2 injured in explosion

Feb 23, 2019, 10:39 pm IST
Less than a minute

A powerful explosion on the outskirts of Nepal’s capital Kathmandu has killed at least one person and left two others injured. The incident occurred outside the headquarters of Ncell, a telecommunications company mostly owned by Malaysia-based Axiata Group Berhad.

A loud explosion was heard at around 7:55 PM at Nakku in Lalitpur, located in the south-central part of Kathmandu.

A 49-year-old man was killed while two others were injured in the incident which is being probed. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. Police have detained six persons in connection with the blast.

Tags

Related Articles

Worried about India’s S-400 Deal? Pakistan to import 48 drones from China

Oct 9, 2018, 12:23 pm IST

Mann Ki Baat : PM Modi to address 37th edition today

Oct 29, 2017, 07:39 am IST
remand extended

Actress abduction case: Remand extends for Sunil Kumar

Jul 4, 2017, 12:48 pm IST
ambulance services

This is what happened after the ambulance driver refused to take 70-years old

Apr 15, 2018, 02:23 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close