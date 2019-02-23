300 vehicles on Fire at Bengaluru Aero Show Venue

A fire broke out in the general parking area of the Aero India at the front of Yelahanka Air Base here, damaging over 300 vehicles.

Huge plumes of thick black smoke could be seen in the sky near the Yelahanka air base in north Bengaluru, where about a hundred aircraft are parked for the biennial Aero India 2019 event.

“In all, 300 cars have been burnt in the incident. The fire has been fully extinguished now. 10 fire force teams and 5 fire engines fought the fire under the leadership of Chief Fire Officer, West,” MN Reddi, Karnataka DGP said.

The fire broke out just moments after badminton star PV Sindhu took to the skies co-piloting the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas’ trainer variant.

Seven ambulances have been stationed at the site in case of any causalities. The parking spot is located around a few kilometres away from where the air show is being held.

The fire has been brought under control and no injuries have been reported.