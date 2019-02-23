Latest NewsIndia

Aamir Khan Had to Consult Doctor Post Satyamev Jayate, Here is Why

Feb 23, 2019, 09:54 am IST
Talking about his popular TV show “Satyamev Jayate”, Aamir has revealed that filming his talk show was such a “traumatic” experience for him he had to consult a doctor by the end of the first season.

“Going through that entire journey of the first season was very traumatic for me. To the extent, I had become emotionally very brittle, I was in very bad shape. At the end of the one year, I could not go out. For absolutely no reason at all, I would just break down,” Aamir said.

“I was an emotional wreck. I also got some help from a doctor. It was just very… (tough) because I am not trained to listen to emotional issues of people and keep a distance. I am not able to do that.” He speaking at a session ‘Giving Matters’ at NASSCOM Technology and Leadership Forum.

When one of the guests on “Satyamev Jayate” narrated how he lost his son in a road rage, where he was beaten to death, Aamir said he couldn’t help but think of his son Junaid.

