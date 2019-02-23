Ajay Devgan Says Lata Mangeshkar Can Slap him and Here is the Reason

Actor Sonakshi Sinha and the makers of Total Dhamaal are facing flak over the dance number Mungda. The song features Sonakshi, who has danced to the tune of the hit 1978 Inkaar number, originally picturised on Helen.

Lata Mangeshkar was also among the ones who did not like the song and she reacted to Bollywood’s lack of originality. Lata Mangeshkar didn’t like the remix version of the song and she reacted to Bollywood’s lack of originality. Hearing about Lata’s comment, Ajay Devgn said that she is very senior to them and if she didn’t like the remix version, she can slap them if she wants.

“Lataji is very senior. I think a lot of people recreate songs and they don’t think like this. So, if she has gotten upset about it, she can come and slap us also. She has got all the rights to do so. I mean, it’s a fact, she can shout at us also. We’re ready to apologise if she has felt bad about something.