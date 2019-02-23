Latest NewsIndia

Ajay Devgan Says Lata Mangeshkar Can Slap him and Here is the Reason

Feb 23, 2019, 08:32 am IST
Less than a minute

Actor Sonakshi Sinha and the makers of Total Dhamaal are facing flak over the dance number Mungda. The song features Sonakshi, who has danced to the tune of the hit 1978 Inkaar number, originally picturised on Helen.

Lata Mangeshkar was also among the ones who did not like the song and she reacted to Bollywood’s lack of originality. Lata Mangeshkar didn’t like the remix version of the song and she reacted to Bollywood’s lack of originality. Hearing about Lata’s comment, Ajay Devgn said that she is very senior to them and if she didn’t like the remix version, she can slap them if she wants.

“Lataji is very senior. I think a lot of people recreate songs and they don’t think like this. So, if she has gotten upset about it, she can come and slap us also. She has got all the rights to do so. I mean, it’s a fact, she can shout at us also. We’re ready to apologise if she has felt bad about something.

Tags

Related Articles

Woman kills husband just 4 days after marriage for this shocking reason

Jul 5, 2018, 07:36 am IST

Actress Malaika Arora Khan Trolled for Wearing Revealing Clothes

Oct 4, 2018, 08:36 am IST

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh’s car vandalised by TMC workers : Watch Video

Dec 6, 2018, 08:24 pm IST
horoscope today

Horoscope today

Jun 9, 2017, 07:45 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close